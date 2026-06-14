Eight Of Top-10 Firms Add ₹1.90 Trillion In Market Value As ICICI Bank Leads Gains

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued companies surged by ₹1.90 trillion last week, supported by a strong rally in equities, with ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

The broader market also strengthened, with the BSE Sensex rising 1,284.61 points (1.73%) and the NSE Nifty advancing 256.2 points (1%).

According to market experts, Indian equities ended a volatile week on a positive note, snapping a two-week losing streak.

Improved global sentiment, along with supportive measures from the Reserve Bank of India aimed at boosting foreign currency inflows, contributed to the rebound.

Investor confidence was further lifted by optimism over a potential US–Iran peace agreement, which raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and stabilising energy prices.

Among the top-10 listed firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever recorded gains. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a decline in their market capitalisation.

ICICI Bank led the gains by adding ₹56,223 crore, taking its total valuation to ₹9,61,297.77 crore. HDFC Bank’s market cap rose by ₹38,571.11 crore to ₹11,89,314.42 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹36,137.87 crore to reach ₹9,38,661.50 crore.

Bajaj Finance gained ₹18,366.57 crore, Bharti Airtel rose ₹14,380.14 crore, Larsen & Toubro increased ₹13,241.39 crore, and Hindustan Unilever added ₹10,984.34 crore. Reliance Industries saw a modest gain of ₹2,097.54 crore, maintaining its position as the most valued firm in India.

On the losing side, TCS’s valuation fell by ₹13,296.47 crore, while LIC’s market cap declined by ₹822.25 crore.

As a result, Reliance Industries retained its top position, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC in the overall rankings of India’s most valued companies.