Tech Mahindra Profit After Tax Rises To ₹1,586 Crore, Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Issue

Tech Mahindra |

Mumbai: Tech Mahindra Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹1,586 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 32.7% year-on-year increase. The company's board also recommended a 1:1 bonus equity share issue.

Interim Dividend Declared

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share, representing 300% on the face value of ₹5 per share, for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for entitlement of the interim dividend is Friday, 23 October 2026, with payment expected by 13 November 2026.

Read Also Tech Mahindra Workforce Falls By 863 Employees In Q1 As Company Focuses On Margins

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹16,180 crore, up 15.6% year-on-year. The profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹22,961 crore, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) was ₹17.84.

Bonus Share Issue

The board approved a 1:1 bonus equity share issue, meaning one new fully paid-up bonus equity share of ₹5 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 held by eligible members. This will be achieved by capitalising amounts from the Securities Premium Account, General Reserves, and/or Retained Earnings, as per the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The record date for the bonus issue will be announced separately.

Share Capital Increase

Concurrently, the authorised share capital of the company will increase from ₹924.3 crore to ₹1,000 crore. This increase requires a consequential amendment to Clause V(a) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Operational Highlights

New deal wins for the quarter totalled USD 1,023 million (approximately ₹8,765 crore at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 85.68 INR). Total headcount stood at 152,206 employees, with LTM IT attrition at 11.7%. Free cash flow was USD 135 million (approximately ₹1,155 crore).

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 4:45 p.m. IST on Thursday, 15 October 2026. The meeting was adjourned to Friday, 16 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.