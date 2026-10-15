 IRFC Profit Rises 10.31% To ₹3,885.69 Crore In H1 FY27, Declares ₹1.15 Interim Dividend
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HomeBusinessIRFC Profit Rises 10.31% To ₹3,885.69 Crore In H1 FY27, Declares ₹1.15 Interim Dividend

IRFC Profit Rises 10.31% To ₹3,885.69 Crore In H1 FY27, Declares ₹1.15 Interim Dividend

IRFC’s H1 FY27 profit rises 10.31% to ₹3,885.69 crore, while Q2 PAT grows 10.21% to ₹1,958.48 crore. Its board declares a ₹1.15 interim dividend, with October 23 as the record date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
IRFC Profit Rises 10.31% To ₹3,885.69 Crore In H1 FY27, Declares ₹1.15 Interim Dividend

Mumbai: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) announced on Thursday, 15 October 2026, that its profit after tax (PAT) for the half year ended 30 September 2026 rose by 10.31% to ₹3,885.69 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

Financial Performance

IRFC reported a total income of ₹16,315.80 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026, an increase of 22.77% from ₹13,290.15 crore in H1 FY26. For the second quarter of FY27, PAT stood at ₹1,958.48 crore, up 10.21% from ₹1,776.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Dividend Declaration

The interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27 will be paid to eligible shareholders. The record date for determining eligibility is Friday, 23 October 2026.

Net Worth and NIM

The company's net worth reached a record ₹60,573.35 crore as on 30 September 2026, compared to ₹56,748.76 crore as on 31 March 2026. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 1.50% (annualised), according to the company.

NPA and Diversification

IRFC maintained its track record of zero non-performing assets (NPA) during the quarter. The company stated it is scaling up its diversified lending portfolio across railway-linked and allied infrastructure sectors.

Regulatory Framework

The Board approved a policy for the transition to the NBFC Upper Layer Regulatory Framework. The board meeting commenced at 1:50 PM and concluded at 3:10 PM on 15 October 2026.

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Management Commentary

Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC, said the company's financial statements for FY 2025-26 received no comments from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He added that continued railway-centric diversification is yielding dividends, with growing contributions from railway-linked businesses beyond Indian Railways supporting improved margins and PAT.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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