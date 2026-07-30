Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q1 FY27 PAT Up 10.40% To ₹1,927.21 Crore

Mumbai: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) announced a 10.40% rise in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,927.21 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, compared to ₹1,745.69 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹8,391.34 crore, up from ₹6,918.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The standalone revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹8,261.11 crore, an increase from ₹6,915.38 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹6,464.13 crore, compared to ₹5,172.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.47, up from ₹1.34 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company's net worth increased to ₹58,791.95 crore as on 30 June 2026, from ₹56,748.76 crore as on 31 March 2026.

Strategic Initiatives

IRFC's Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Kumar Dubey, said that the results reaffirm the robustness of the company’s diversification strategy and continued discipline in maintaining zero non-performing assets. He added that the company remains focused on expanding its presence across mobility and other allied sectors linked to railways.

Lease Agreement Updates

IRFC commenced project funding for the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects in October 2015 under a finance lease model. Lease agreements for EBR IF 2019-20, EBR IF 2020-21, and EBR S are currently in process, with lease receivables of ₹1,64,768.83 crore recognised from 24 March 2026.

Shareholding and Credit Ratings

As on 30 June 2026, the Government of India held an 82.90% stake in the company. All three credit rating agencies—CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE—maintained an 'AAA/Stable' rating for IRFC.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.