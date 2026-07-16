Tech Mahindra’s Consolidated Profit For Q1FY27 Stood At ₹1,123 Crore

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Mumbai: Tech Mahindra Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,123 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹13,005 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2027.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors met on 16 July 2026 to approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter. The meeting began at 2:15 p.m. IST and concluded at 3:55 p.m. IST.

Unmodified Audit Report

Tech Mahindra received an unmodified audit report on its financial results from its statutory auditor, B S R & Co. LLP. The report covered both consolidated and standalone financial statements.

Legal Claims Disclosure

The company highlighted a suspense account of ₹12,304 million (₹1,230.4 crore) related to claims from 37 companies against erstwhile Satyam Computer Services Limited. Tech Mahindra’s management believes these claims will not be payable upon final adjudication, based on current legal status and lack of supporting documentation.

Next Board Session

The board meeting was adjourned on 16 July 2026 and is scheduled to reconvene on 17 July 2026. Further details regarding the agenda for the adjourned meeting were not disclosed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.