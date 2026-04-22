Tech Mahindra Q4 Profit Rises To ₹1,354 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹15,076 Crore, Growth Strengthens Sequentially

Tech Mahindra’s quarterly performance reflects steady improvement on both revenue and profitability fronts. |

Mumbai: Tech Mahindra reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,354 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue increasing to Rupees 15,076 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew 4.7 percent, while EBIT rose 10.2 percent, reflecting improved operational momentum. Compared to the previous quarter, the company maintained steady growth, supported by margin expansion and deal wins, indicating a continued recovery trajectory in the final quarter of FY26.

Tech Mahindra’s quarterly performance reflects steady improvement on both revenue and profitability fronts. Revenue rose to Rupees 15,076 crore in Q4 from lower levels in earlier quarters, while profit increased to Rupees 1,354 crore, marking consistent growth. Every year, revenue expanded 12.6 percent, and EBIT surged 48.3 percent, indicating stronger operating leverage. The performance was supported by higher deal wins and improved execution across segments.

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Sequential growth remained firm during the quarter, with revenue increasing by Rupees 676 crore (Rupees 15,076 crore – approx. Rupees 14,400 crore), translating to a 4.7 percent rise. EBIT increased by Rupees 193 crore (Rupees 2,084 crore – approx. Rupees 1,891 crore), driving margin expansion. This reflects operational efficiency gains and improved cost management. The EBIT margin improved to 13.8 percent, up around 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter, highlighting sustained profitability improvements despite macro challenges.

For the full financial year FY26, Tech Mahindra reported revenue of Rupees 56,815 crore, up 7.2 percent year-on-year. EBIT rose sharply by 39.2 percent to Rupees 7,152 crore, while net profit increased 13.2 percent to Rupees 4,811 crore. The company also declared a final dividend of Rupees 36 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rupees 51 per share, the highest ever. Earnings per share for Q4 stood at Rupees 15.24.

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The company reported strong deal wins during the year, with total contract value reaching 3,794 million dollars, up 41.6 percent YoY. Quarterly deal wins stood at 1,073 million dollars. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were Rupees 8,456 crore, reflecting a stable liquidity position. Operational metrics such as attrition at 12.1 percent and headcount at 147,623 indicate controlled workforce trends.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of reported financial results and not a full UFR analysis or investment advice.