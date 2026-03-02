Tech Mahindra Enters 5 Year Strategic Partnership With Orange Business To Accelerate Global Digital Transformation

Tech Mahindra Ltd on March 02, 2026, announced exclusive negotiations with Orange Business to form a proposed 5-year non-equity global strategic partnership. |

Paris: Tech Mahindra and Orange Business are moving to deepen their global push in enterprise connectivity and digital services through a long-term partnership designed to combine scale, platforms, and delivery expertise.

The companies have entered exclusive negotiations to create a non-equity, global strategic partnership with a proposed duration of 5 years. The initiative is built around a joint go-to-market approach, stronger regional collaboration, and product innovation. It also includes outsourcing a portion of Orange Business global customer support, quote-to-bill operations, and post-sales teams outside France to Tech Mahindra.

The partnership is aligned with Orange Business' ambition to become the undisputed worldwide leader in secure connectivity for enterprises. It aims to expand its international footprint and service portfolios by leveraging Orange Business platforms to deepen engagement with existing customers and accelerate new customer acquisition. The French perimeter and certain sensitive and sovereign segments, including national security and defense, are excluded to comply with French national and European regulatory requirements.

A comprehensive review of current operations, processes, tools, and performance metrics will identify areas where Orange can leverage Tech Mahindra know how. The companies expect the collaboration to accelerate automation, increase operational efficiency, and improve competitiveness. Aliette Mousnier Lompré, CEO of Orange Business, described the partnership as a significant growth catalyst designed to expand market reach and operational excellence. Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said the alliance would help shape the future of enterprise connectivity and digital experiences.

The proposed partnership will complement the broader digital transformation underway at Orange Business. It is subject to the completion of the process with relevant employee representative bodies. The announcement was shared with stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations on March 02, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release dated March 02, 2026, and related stock exchange filing. It does not include any independent verification or additional sources beyond the disclosed document.