 Tech Mahindra Shares Surge Nearly 3% To 52-Week High As Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 14% To ₹1,122 Crore
Tech Mahindra Shares Surge Nearly 3% To 52-Week High As Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 14% To ₹1,122 Crore

Tech Mahindra shares rose 2.85% to settle at ₹1,718.10 on BSE on Monday, hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,736.55, after reporting a 14.11% year-on-year profit increase to ₹1,122 crore for Q3 FY26 (from ₹983.2 crore). Revenue from operations grew to ₹14,393 crore. The company secured USD 1.096 billion in new deals, with CEO Mohit Joshi highlighting a robust pipeline and strong momentum.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of IT services company Tech Mahindra on Monday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the firm reported a 14.11 per cent jump in profit to Rs 1,122 crore for December quarter FY26. The company's stock went up by 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 1,718.10 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3.95 per cent to Rs 1,736.55 -- the 52-week high. At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 2.86 per cent to end at Rs 1,718.30. During the day, the stock jumped 3.92 per cent to Rs 1,736.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 4,685.14 crore to Rs 1,68,325.92 crore. The earnings were announced after trading hours on Friday. The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 983.2 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 1,194 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,393 crore during the quarter, from Rs 13,286 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 13,994 crore in the three months ended September 2025. It bagged new deals of USD 1.096 billion during the quarter. As per Chief Executive and Managing Director Mohit Joshi, the deal pipeline is "robust" and the strength in the business is very strong across geographies and verticals. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

