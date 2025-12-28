 Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of Top-10 Firms Slip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of Top-10 Firms Slip

Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of Top-10 Firms Slip

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms lost Rs 35,439 crore in market capitalisation last week, with SBI emerging as the biggest laggard. Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance also declined, while HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel gained despite a marginal rise in the Sensex.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms lost Rs 35,439 crore in market capitalisation last week. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of seven out of India’s top-10 most valued companies fell by Rs 35,439 crore during a holiday-shortened trading week ended December 28. The decline came despite the broader market showing mild stability, with the BSE Sensex rising 112 points, or 0.13 per cent, during the week.

Muted investor sentiment and selective selling in heavyweight stocks weighed on overall valuations.

SBI Takes the Sharpest Hit

Among the top losers, State Bank of India (SBI) suffered the biggest erosion in market value. The country’s largest lender saw its market capitalisation drop by Rs 12,692 crore, bringing its total valuation down to Rs 8.92 lakh crore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered The ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament
Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament
Jana Shiksha Andolan: Transforming Tripura's Education & Politics Since 1948
Jana Shiksha Andolan: Transforming Tripura's Education & Politics Since 1948
Read Also
VIP Industries Shares Jump 14%, 26% Stake Sold In Major Block Deal, Market Reacts Positively
article-image

Reliance Industries, India’s most valued company, also witnessed a sharp decline, with its market value falling by Rs 8,255 crore to Rs 21.09 lakh crore.

Financials and Infra Stocks Under Pressure

Several other major companies also saw their valuations shrink. Bajaj Finance lost Rs 5,102 crore, while Larsen & Toubro saw a decline of Rs 4,003 crore. ICICI Bank’s market value slipped by Rs 2,571 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) fell by Rs 1,803 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lost Rs 1,013 crore during the week.

Read Also
Markets Close Flat As Profit Booking Caps Gains; Sensex Ends At 84,478, Nifty At 25,879 Ahead Of...
article-image

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Airtel Buck the Trend

While most heavyweights faced selling pressure, a few companies managed to post gains. HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms, with its market value rising by Rs 10,127 crore to Rs 15.27 lakh crore.

Infosys added Rs 6,627 crore to its valuation, while Bharti Airtel gained Rs 5,360 crore, reflecting buying interest in select IT and telecom stocks.

Read Also
M-cap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over Rs2.98 lakh crore
article-image

Ranking of India’s Most Valued Firms

Despite the weekly fluctuations, Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valued company. It was followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and LIC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of...

Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of...

Income Tax Refund Delays Continue, Why Filing A Revised ITR Before December 31 Matters?

Income Tax Refund Delays Continue, Why Filing A Revised ITR Before December 31 Matters?

Zepto Moves Closer To Dalal Street, Confidential Sebi Filing Sets Stage For ₹11,000 Crore IPO Next...

Zepto Moves Closer To Dalal Street, Confidential Sebi Filing Sets Stage For ₹11,000 Crore IPO Next...

Silver Smashes All-Time Highs In India, Supply Fears & Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger A Stunning Global...

Silver Smashes All-Time Highs In India, Supply Fears & Rate-Cut Hopes Trigger A Stunning Global...

FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery

FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery