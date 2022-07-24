M-cap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over Rs2.98 lakh crore |

Nine of the 10 most valued firms added Rs2.98 lakh crore to their market valuation last week amid a bullish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as lead gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 2,311.45 points or 4.29 per cent.

Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of Rs2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs68,564.65 crore to Rs16,93,245.73 crore at close on Friday.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by Rs64,929.87 crore to Rs11,60,285.19 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs34,028.7 crore to its valuation at Rs5,56,526.81 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys climbed Rs31,893.77 crore to Rs6,33,793.91 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs30,968.4 crore to Rs4,58,457.30 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs20,636.69 crore to Rs3,78,774.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs16,811.32 crore to Rs6,20,362.58 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation increased by Rs16,110.37 crore to Rs7,73,770.09 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs14,579.24 crore to Rs4,16,701.23 crore.

From the laggard, LIC’s valuation declined by Rs12,396.99 crore to Rs4,35,760.72 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.