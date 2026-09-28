Godrej Properties Enters Marine Lines, South Mumbai; Expects ₹6,000 crore Revenue From New Luxury Project

Godrej Properties |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. announced on Saturday it has entered into a development agreement for a prime land parcel of approximately 2.5 acres in Marine Lines, South Mumbai.

Project Details

The proposed project is planned as a luxury housing development. Godrej Properties expects an estimated overall revenue potential of approximately ₹6,000 crore from the project.

Location Significance

Marine Lines is a residential micro-market with limited land availability. The area is known for its heritage, established neighbourhood, and strategic location along Mumbai's coastline.

Market Demand

The company said the area continues to attract strong demand from end-users and affluent buyers. This is due to its connectivity to the city's business, cultural, and lifestyle hubs, particularly through the Coastal Road.

Management Commentary

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said Mumbai remains a key market. He added that the company's premium and luxury projects in the city have seen consistently strong responses, with tailor-made developments for South Mumbai being well received.

Company Background

Godrej Properties is India's largest residential developer by value and volume of homes sold. As of December 2025, the company was ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.