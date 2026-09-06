Mumbai Coastal Road Gardens: Breach Candy Residents Fear Traffic, Parking Crisis As Footfall Could Hit 1 Lakh

Breach Candy residents have sought measures to manage the expected visitor surge at the upcoming Coastal Road gardens | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: With the foundation stone for the proposed Coastal Road gardens expected to be laid later this month, residents of Breach Candy and neighbouring areas are sounding the alarm over what they fear could be a fresh traffic and parking headache.

The proposed attractions are expected to draw visitors to an already congested locality, raising questions over pedestrian safety, parking capacity and the ability of existing roads to handle the additional footfall.

The reclaimed stretch near Breach Candy is set to emerge as a sprawling recreational zone, with plans for sports courts, forest trails, workout pods, butterfly gardens and food and beverage kiosks.

The adjoining coastal gardens are also planned with padel and pickleball courts, cycle rentals, children’s facilities, a petting zoo, toy train, bird trail and aquatic display. However, residents fear the influx of visitors could overwhelm the neighbourhood’s already stretched traffic, parking and pedestrian infrastructure.

Residents Raise Traffic Concerns

A community meeting organised by the Breach Candy Residents Forum at Cymroza Art Gallery on Saturday brought Breach Candy residents together to discuss the impact of the Coastal Road gardens and other planned developments on the neighbourhood.

Nigum Lakhani, a Breach Candy resident, said the meeting was aimed at making locals aware of what is planned on the reclaimed land and how the developments could affect their daily lives, particularly in terms of traffic, light pollution and increased activity in the neighbourhood.

“One of the suggestions discussed was to introduce a shuttle service from Haji Ali to ferry visitors to the Coastal Road gardens and other attractions, instead of creating multiple entry points through Breach Candy," said Lakhani.

An internal review of the gardens’ master plan has left Breach Candy residents concerned that the scale of the proposed attractions could trigger a sharp rise in visitor footfall and worsen pressure on roads and parking.

Peak Footfall May Reach One Lakh

As per the study, footfall is expected to touch one lakh on peak and weekend days, which could put significant pressure on the neighbourhood," Lakhani added.

Residents also pressed for the long-pending Napean Sea Road exit from the southbound Coastal Road to be expedited, arguing that it could divert traffic and ease the congestion that routinely grips the area during peak hours.

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Read Also Breach Candy Residents To Meet Over Coastal Gardens Concerns, Demand Napean Sea Road Exit

Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the Coastal Road gardens is expected to be laid later this month in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, with the BMC’s Rs 18-crore decorative lighting on the Coastal Road–Bandra-Worli Sea Link arch bridge also slated for inauguration the same day.

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