Breach Candy Residents To Meet Over Coastal Gardens Concerns, Demand Napean Sea Road Exit | AI

Mumbai: The Breach Candy Residents Forum (BCRF) has organised a community meeting on September 5 to voice their concerns about the proposed Coastal Gardens and their impact on the livability of the densely populated neighbourhood; traffic, parking, pedestrian safety.

Meeting To Discuss Local Issues

The BCRF will also reiterate their demand of Napean Sea Road (NSR) Exit, which the residents call a crucial link to the Coastal Road and essential for reducing pressure on local roads. The meeting to be held at Cymroza Art Gallery at 10 am calls for all Breach Candy residents to come together and protect livability of the area.

The FPJ had reported last on August 10 that the Mumbai Coastal Gardens revised masterplan has increased Breach Candy residents worry that traffic congestion in the area will multifold as the plan suggests three to five exits from stretch, intensifying their demand on NSR Exit.

Traffic Concerns After Revised Plan

"The masterplan for Coastal Gardens shows multiple entry/exit at the Breach Candy stretch. Though they may be pedestrian, the public will park their cars on the roads, which already lacks sufficient parking spaces and has increased traffic at locations like Mukesh Chowk since the Coastal Road has begun. If the BMC is going ahead with the latest masterplan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), an exit at NSR from the Coastal Road is must," a resident said.

The BMC officials say that the no decision has been taken for NSR Exit road or a flyover as it will cross the proposed landscaping and existing amenities along the Coastal Road.

As per the revised masterplan submitted by RIL to the BMC the Mumbai Coastal Gardens will have 7.6 km end-to-end pathway, 15 city-side entrances, 20+ courts and fields among others, aiming to make it a global attraction. It will also have 11 ticketed zones ranging from area of 0.24 acres to 6 acres in six different zones starting from Napean Sea Road to Worli.

Around 65 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road will be used for the project. The project will be done under CSR.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/