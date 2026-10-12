Godrej Properties, RC Group Inaugurate New Pedestrian Corridor In Bandra Bay Transformation

Godrej Properties |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) and RC Group, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on 11 October 2026, inaugurated a new pedestrian corridor along LK Mehta Marg. This corridor is the first public infrastructure project completed under the Bandra Bay Beautification Initiative.

Project Inauguration

Maharashtra Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Cultural Affairs, and Bandra West MLA, Ashish Shelar, inaugurated the corridor. The project aims to enhance pedestrian safety and ease movement in Bandra Bay.

Broader Beautification Plan

The corridor is the initial phase of a larger plan for Bandra Bay. Future developments include a green promenade, open lawns, a pet park, a reading zone, an amphitheatre, a mini golf course, and a sports and activity zone.

Community Engagement

During the inauguration, the corridor hosted community wellness activities, including stationary cycling, a walking challenge, Zumba, yoga, face painting, pottery, and diya painting. These activities were designed to encourage public participation and experience the new space.

Management Commentary

Amitesh Shah, CEO, Mumbai MMR Region, Godrej Properties, said that creating neighbourhoods extends beyond homes to public spaces. He added that the company is committed to the larger plan for Bandra Bay. Anup Singh, Head - Design & Regulatory, RC Group, noted that the project reflects public-private and community collaboration.

Company Overview

Godrej Properties reported it has provided homes to over 1,00,000 families. The company stated it was ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark as of December 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.