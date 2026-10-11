Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Explores Advanced Leak Detection Technology Amid 10 Per Cent Cut

The BMC is exploring advanced technologies to detect underground pipeline leakages as Mumbai faces a 10% water cut and a reported daily water supply shortfall of 500 million litres | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: With Mumbai grappling with a water crisis and facing a 10% water cut, nearly 700 million litres (ML) of water are reportedly being lost every day to leakages, exposing a major challenge in the city’s water management. The BMC is now exploring advanced technologies to detect underground leakages faster and more effectively.

BMC explores advanced leak detection technology

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Varsha Tembwalkar proposed installing advanced technology-enabled cameras in existing and newly laid water pipelines to detect leakages and contamination at the earliest.

In reply, the BMC administration stated that trials of advanced leak detection equipment from various manufacturers are being explored to identify suitable technology for faster leak detection, timely repairs, reduced water loss, and safe water supply.

"Instead of installing CCTV cameras in every old pipeline, suspected leaks shall be identified using Sounding, T-10 Leak Detection Machines, and other suitable technologies. CCTV inspection can be undertaken at specific locations, wherever necessary, to confirm leakage or suspected contamination ingress, followed by timely repairs," said the BMC.

Corporators flag illegal water connections

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse said, "Illegal water connections, apart from leakages, contribute significantly to water loss."

He claimed that over 1,000 illegal connections were detected in Versova, which he represents, within a few months. "Water theft largely occurs at night, so stricter measures need to be taken to curb the practice," Phanse said.

"Currently, conventional sounding rods are used for leak detection. However, this method does not yield accurate results when the depth of the water main exceeds 10 feet, particularly under concrete roads. Therefore, there is a pressing need for modern, non-destructive, reliable, and cost-effective leak detection technologies capable of accurately identifying leak points without damaging road surfaces," said an official.

Swimming pools may face supply review

The BMC may review water supply to municipal swimming pools as lake levels remain below last year’s levels. Supply, suspended on June 17, was restored on August 16 after improved rainfall. An official said rising summer demand and the need to conserve water until the next monsoon could prompt a reassessment.

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Water loss and supply figures

Complaints (Jan–Aug 2026): 17,906 water-meter leakages; 4,090 unauthorised connections.

Action taken: 3,802 unauthorised connections disconnected; 282 regularised.

Leakage repairs: All 17,906 complaints reportedly resolved—5,375 in the city, 6,513 in the eastern suburbs and 6,018 in the western suburbs.

Water demand vs supply: 4,600 MLD demand against 4,100 MLD supply, leaving a 500 MLD shortfall.

Non-revenue water: Around 34% of daily water supply, including losses from leakages, illegal connections and water theft, according to the BMC. As per sources, 16–17% is leakages.

Water stock projections: According to BMC projections, the stock could last until June 10, 2027, without a water cut or retention of reserve storage, and until September 5, 2027, if the existing 10% cut continues and approved reserves in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa are maintained.

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