Mumbai Infra Update: Bandra Bay Waterfront Transformation Begins; BMC, Godrej Properties Start Phase 1 Promenade Project

A new waterfront destination featuring green spaces, recreation facilities and community amenities is taking shape at Bandra Bay | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Bandra Bay is set for a major waterfront transformation, with Phase 1 of a new promenade now underway. The BMC, in collaboration with Godrej Properties Limited and RC Group, has begun work to unlock underutilised bayfront land and reshape it into a vibrant, more functional waterfront district.

New Recreation And Green Spaces

Phase 1 will bring a new mix of recreation, green space and public amenities to Bandra Bay. The development will feature a bayside walking track, landscaped gardens and expansive lawns, alongside a lifestyle hub with a pet park, literature zone and amphitheatre.

The transformation will expand in later phases, with plans for a mini-golf course and a dedicated activity and sports zone, further broadening the waterfront’s recreational offering.

"Bandra’s waterfront is among Mumbai’s finest natural assets and now has the potential to become a vibrant community space," said Vishwas Mote, Deputy Municipal Commissioner. He said the development will create spaces where people can walk, spend quality time with their families and take part in a range of community activities.

Focus On Sustainable Design

Sustainability and thoughtful design will underpin the transformation of Bandra Bay, said Rohit Mohan, Chief Design & Sustainability Officer at Godrej Properties, stressing the focus on creating a durable, well-designed public realm that delivers lasting value to the neighbourhood.

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Anup Singh, Head – Design & Regulatory at RC Group, said community aspirations have been central to the design approach, with the project envisioned as a new landmark and destination for the Bandra neighbourhood.

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