Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹5.10-Crore Facelift For Bandra’s Patwardhan Park, Excludes Underground Parking Plot

The proposed 11-month makeover will upgrade Patwardhan Park with new amenities, repairs, pathways and landscaping | AI Generated File Image (Photo credit: Manoj Ralakrishnan)

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The BMC has proposed a Rs 5.10-crore facelift for Patwardhan Park in Bandra, nearly two years after shelving its controversial underground parking project following fierce opposition from residents.

The 11-month revamp includes a new entrance, repairs to the security room, walls, toilets, pathways and steps, and demolition of the dilapidated RCC bridge. However, notably, the plan excludes the very plot of land the civic body had earmarked earlier for digging up to build the underground parking lot.

Photo credit: Manoj Ralakrishnan

Photo credit: Manoj Ralakrishnan

Park Revamp Plan

The BMC has proposed a major revamp of Raosaheb Patwardhan Garden on Road No. 32 in Bandra, with the project covering everything from a new entrance and repairs to toilets, pathways and protective walls to demolition of the old, dilapidated RCC bridge. The makeover will also bring new play and outdoor gym equipment, seating, cobbled pathways, information boards, electrical works and landscaping. Eight firms bid for the project, with M/s H & H Associates emerging as the lowest bidder at 34% below the BMC’s estimated cost. The civic body has proposed awarding the contract to the firm, with the proposal now before the BMC Standing Committee for approval.

Swapna Mhatre, BJP corporator from Bandra, said, “Maintenance could not be carried out for several years due to uncertainty over whether the underground parking project would go ahead. As a result, several parts of the park have deteriorated and now urgently require repairs. However, the cement-concrete portion where the underground parking was once proposed has been excluded from the current beautification proposal.”

Activist Zoru Bhathena, however, criticised the move, saying, “The park requires regular maintenance. Had it been maintained properly, the BMC would not have had to spend crores on beautification now.”

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An H-West ward official said, “The park has remained without repairs for some time, and its present condition necessitated the proposed work.” Unlike the underground parking project at Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, which was quickly shelved following protests, the battle over Patwardhan Park dragged on for more than a year.

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