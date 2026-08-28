Mumbai: BMC Proposes 10 Per Cent Hike In Parking Charges At Public Lots And On-Street Parking Sites

The BMC is considering a 10% increase in parking fees across its public and on-street parking facilities in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: Mumbaikars are likely to face a hike in parking charges soon, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed an increase in parking fees at public parking lots and on-street parking by 10 per cent, civic sources said, adding that the proposal is expected to be submitted to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide for approval next month.

Once the proposal gets administrative approval by the BMC commissioner, it will be placed before the Standing Committee and the General Body for final approval.

At present, Mumbai has around 37 public parking lots and 67 on-street parking sites operational under the BMC. The parking lots and charges are divided into A, B and C categories, with charges varying depending on the areas, category and type of vehicle.

The current parking charges for two-wheelers range from a minimum of Rs 5 for an hour to a maximum of Rs 30 for 12 hours; and for three- and four-wheelers, the charges range from a minimum of Rs 20 for an hour to a maximum of Rs 70 for 12 hours.

Revised Hike Proposal

As per the sources, the BMC's traffic department had earlier submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner seeking a 46.40 per cent increase in parking charges, citing inflation and rising operational costs over the past three to four years.

However, the commissioner refused a steep hike and directed officials to prepare a revised proposal with only a 10 per cent increase for all categories of parking facilities for a period of two years.

When the FPJ contacted BMC's Deputy Chief Engineer (Traffic) Jitendra Kamble, the officer said the file is at the lower administrative level and is yet to reach him.

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Earlier Pay And Park Policy

In 2015, while formulating a comprehensive ‘Pay and Park’ policy, the BMC had decided to subsequently increase the parking charges; however, following opposition from citizens and various political parties, the decision was stayed.

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