Mumbai 'Pedestrian First' Drive: BMC Scraps Footpath Parking And Temporary Structure Exemptions, Begins Encroachment Crackdown

BMC has begun a stricter footpath clearance drive across Mumbai, targeting parking, hawkers, ramps, and other obstructions under its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: Signalling a zero-tolerance crackdown to reclaim Mumbai’s footpaths for pedestrians, the BMC has tightened its Universal Footpath Policy 2023 under the ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, scrapping exemptions that allowed temporary structures and vehicle parking on pavements.

The guidelines also mandate removal of all encroachments through due process and provide for the relocation or redesign of authorised vendor stalls, wherever legally feasible, to restore clear, obstruction-free walking space.

The crackdown will prioritise footpaths linking railway and Metro stations, schools and colleges, hospitals, BMC and government offices, religious places, and other high-footfall locations.

The BMC has also identified hawkers, vending stalls, utility feeder boxes, and vehicle parking as common but undesirable features that can render footpaths inaccessible.

Exemptions Under 2023 Policy Scrapped

The revised rules close loopholes in the 2023 policy that permitted temporary parking for up to 15 days in isolated and rare cases, subject to written justification, Additional Municipal Commissioner approval, and a 1.2-metre pedestrian passage. These exemptions have now been scrapped.

Likewise, the earlier provision allowing temporary structures with approval from senior civic officials, along with the mandatory 1.5-metre pedestrian passage, has been dropped.

Licence and encroachment officials will be held responsible for clearing unauthorised structures and hawkers, stopping shops from spilling goods onto footpaths, and removing illegal banners, hoardings, and advertisements.

K-West Ward Action Begins

As part of its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, the BMC’s K-West ward will reclaim around 320 km of footpaths in the first phase, with 27 of 355 roads identified for action and 37.7 km of pedestrian pathways targeted for encroachment removal.

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The civic body has given housing societies, commercial establishments, and shop owners one month to remove unauthorised ramps, platforms, and other obstructions at their own cost, failing which they will face demolition and strict action.

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