Kotak Mahindra Bank Profit Rises To ₹5,423 Crore In Q4 FY26, Grows Nearly 10% YoY On Lower Provisions

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s total income stood at Rupees 28,107.60 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 27,850.79 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 27,174.42 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 9.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 5,423 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by lower provisioning and steady income growth. Total income rose to Rupees 28,108 crore during the quarter. Compared to Rupees 4,924 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 4,909 crore in Q4 FY25, the bank’s quarterly performance reflects improved profitability driven by controlled costs and reduced credit provisions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s total income stood at Rupees 28,107.60 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 27,850.79 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 27,174.42 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating steady business expansion. Operating profit increased to Rupees 7,660.63 crore from Rupees 7,472.93 crore sequentially and Rupees 7,491.37 crore a year ago. The rise was supported by higher interest income and stable operating expense growth, as seen in the financial results.

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Sequential growth remained strong, with profit before tax rising sharply by Rupees 909.87 crore (Rupees 7,443.21 crore minus Rupees 6,533.34 crore), reflecting a 13.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. A key driver was the sharp decline in provisions, which fell to Rupees 585.21 crore from Rupees 939.59 crore in Q3 FY26, a reduction of Rupees 354.38 crore. Total expenses remained largely stable at Rupees 20,446.97 crore, indicating controlled cost structures even as business volumes expanded.

Every year, profit before tax rose by Rupees 1,092.11 crore from Rupees 6,351.10 crore in Q4 FY25, translating into a 17.2 percent increase. Net profit growth of Rupees 490.39 crore year-on-year underscores improved asset quality and lower provisioning burden. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 5.45 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rupees 4.96 in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved shareholder returns.

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For the full year FY26, the bank reported a profit after tax of Rupees 19,287.89 crore, compared to Rupees 22,125.99 crore in FY25. Total income for FY26 stood at Rupees107,563.70 crore versus Rupees 103,076.10 crore in the previous year, indicating continued revenue growth despite a moderation in annual profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reported financial results and is not a complete UFR analysis or investment advice.