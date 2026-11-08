HDFC Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates By Up To 50 Bps, Senior Citizens Can Now Earn As High As 7.20%

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps from November 4. |

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has increased interest rates on select fixed deposits (FDs) below Rs 3 crore by up to 50 basis points, offering higher returns to regular depositors and senior citizens. The revised rates came into effect on November 4, 2026.

Following the revision, general customers can earn up to 6.60 per cent annually, while senior citizens can receive a maximum interest rate of 7.20 percent, depending on the deposit tenure.

Short-Term Deposits

The bank has raised interest rates on deposits ranging from 61 days to six months by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent for regular customers.

For deposits between six months and one day and nine months, rates have increased by 15 basis points to 5.65 per cent.

Similarly, FDs maturing between nine months and one day and less than one year will now offer 5.90 per cent, compared with 5.75 per cent earlier.

Long-Term Returns

HDFC Bank has also improved returns across several longer-duration deposits.

FDs maturing between 18 months and one day and two years will now earn 6.50 per cent, up from 6.45 per cent.

Deposits between two years and one day and three years will offer 6.55 percent, against 6.45 percent previously.

The rate for three-year-one-day to five-year deposits has increased to 6.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, deposits maturing between five years and one day and 10 years will earn 6.60 percent, reflecting a substantial 45-basis-point increase.

Senior Citizen Benefits

Senior citizens will receive 5.25 percent on deposits between 61 days and six months following a 50-basis-point hike.

Their highest available rate stands at 7.20 percent for deposits between three years and one day and five years.

For five-year-one-day to 10-year deposits, the rate has climbed to 7.10 percent from 6.65 percent.

Other major lenders, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank, have also revised selected deposit rates in recent months.