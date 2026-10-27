HDFC Bank Introduces Flexible EV Loan, Separate Battery & Vehicle Repayment Tenures To Ease EMI Burden

HDFC Bank launches Flexi (Green) electric car loan with separate battery and vehicle repayment tenures. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has launched a new electric car financing product that allows customers to repay the vehicle and battery components over different tenures, aiming to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more affordable and accessible.

The country's largest private-sector lender introduced the Flexi (Green) electric car loan to address the higher upfront costs associated with EV purchases, particularly expensive battery systems.

Flexible Repayment Options

Under the new financing arrangement, borrowers can select separate repayment periods for the vehicle body and battery, providing greater flexibility in managing their equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

The battery portion can be financed over a longer tenure, potentially reducing monthly repayments and easing the financial burden on buyers.

According to HDFC Bank, the structure aims to keep battery-related EMIs comparable to the running expenses of conventional petrol or diesel vehicles.

The offering also complements emerging battery subscription models designed to lower initial EV purchase costs.

Supporting EV Adoption

Arvind Vohra, Group Head, Retail Assets and Rural Banking at HDFC Bank, said the initiative seeks to support India's expanding electric mobility ecosystem while making EV ownership more convenient and cost-effective.

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The bank expects electric passenger vehicles to account for 15–20% of India's passenger car market by 2030, compared with approximately 7% currently.

Government incentives, technological improvements in batteries and increasing availability of electric car models are expected to support this transition.

India's broader target of achieving 30% electric mobility by 2030 could further encourage EV adoption.

What Buyers Should Consider?

While the new financing structure offers repayment flexibility, prospective borrowers should carefully assess the overall borrowing costs before selecting the product.

Customers should compare interest rates, total repayment amounts, battery financing conditions and monthly EMI obligations against conventional vehicle loans.

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A longer repayment tenure may reduce monthly instalments but could increase total interest expenses.

Financial experts generally recommend evaluating affordability, ownership requirements and long-term financial commitments before choosing an EV financing option.

Disclaimer: This article is based on HDFC Bank's announcement. Borrowers should verify loan terms, interest rates and consult financial advisors before applying.