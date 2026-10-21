HDFC Bank Internal Probe Flags Alleged Information Leaks By Two Senior Executives: Report

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HDFC Bank's internal investigation has reportedly identified evidence suggesting that two senior executives shared confidential business strategies and potentially market-sensitive information with external parties, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The executives oversee important business divisions and functions at India's largest bank by market value, the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation remains confidential.

As per the report , the review began after senior leaders raised concerns about possible information leaks. Investigators are continuing to examine whether the disclosed material was misused.

Read Also HDFC Bank Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha To Step Down On Dec 31

HDFC Bank Confirms Internal Review

According to the report, an HDFC Bank spokesperson confirmed that an internal review was underway but declined to discuss the reported findings or identify the executives involved.

The spokesperson said the bank was gathering and assessing relevant facts and would take appropriate action after completing the investigation.

The lender reiterated its commitment to ethical conduct, corporate governance and addressing potential policy violations.

As per the report, the preliminary findings were communicated to senior management and certain board members earlier this year.

Both executives have reportedly been formally informed of the findings, although possible disciplinary measures remain unclear.

The investigation comes during a challenging period for the bank, whose market capitalisation stands at approximately $115 billion.

Its shares have declined around 28% this year amid leadership changes and governance concerns.

Leadership Changes Add To Challenges Facing HDFC Bank

Anup Bagchi, formerly associated with ICICI Group, is scheduled to take over as HDFC Bank's Chief Executive Officer on Oct 27.

He will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, who decided against seeking another term after six years leading the lender.

The transition follows several senior management developments.

In March, former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, citing differences between his personal values and certain practices within the bank.

However, an independent legal review commissioned by HDFC Bank subsequently found that his concerns were not substantiated.

Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha has also requested to leave at the end of December.

Established in 1994, HDFC Bank built its reputation on conservative management, internal controls and consistent profitability.

The ongoing investigation adds another governance challenge as the lender prepares for its leadership transition.