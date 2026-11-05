Sold A Property But Haven’t Reinvested The Gains? HDFC Bank’s New CGAS Facility Could Help You Save Tax

HDFC Bank gets approval to offer capital gains accounts, allowing taxpayers to park unused gains. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has received government approval to offer deposits under the Capital Gains Accounts Scheme (CGAS), 1988, giving taxpayers an option to park unused capital gains while retaining eligibility for applicable tax exemptions.

The facility allows eligible taxpayers to deposit money in savings accounts or fixed deposits while completing their planned reinvestments within prescribed deadlines.

What Is CGAS?

The Capital Gains Accounts Scheme, 1988, helps taxpayers who cannot reinvest their capital gains before the applicable income tax return filing deadline.

Instead of immediately losing eligibility for tax exemptions, they can deposit the unutilised amount in designated bank accounts.

However, tax benefits depend on compliance with the relevant provisions of the Income-Tax Act.

Who Can Benefit?

The scheme is particularly useful for individuals selling residential properties or other eligible capital assets who intend to reinvest their gains.

Taxpayers planning to purchase or construct residential properties may use CGAS when their reinvestment remains incomplete before the applicable deadline.

The deposited amount must eventually be utilised for qualifying investments within the prescribed period.

Account Options

HDFC Bank will offer two deposit categories under the scheme.

Account A functions as a savings account, while Account B operates as a fixed deposit.

Customers can earn interest on deposited funds, subject to applicable rates and conditions.

The bank will provide these facilities through urban and semi-urban branches. Rural branches are excluded.

Investment Deadline

The scheme permits deposits for up to three years, depending on the applicable exemption provisions.

However, taxpayers must complete their investments within the statutory deadlines.

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Failure to utilise the funds appropriately may result in tax liability under the relevant provisions.

Key Takeaway

HDFC Bank's entry into CGAS expands banking options for taxpayers seeking to manage capital gains efficiently.

The facility offers flexibility, interest earnings and potential tax benefits, provided all eligibility and reinvestment conditions are satisfied.

Taxpayers should verify applicable deadlines and withdrawal requirements before opening an account.