CGTMSE Honours Top Banks & NBFCs For MSE Credit Growth, SBI & HDFC Bank Lead Awards

CGTMSE honours SBI, HDFC Bank and leading NBFCs for expanding collateral-free MSE loans. |

Mumbai: The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) honoured leading banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at its MLI Felicitation Ceremony 2026 for expanding collateral-free credit access to micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

The event recognised Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) for supporting small businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening financial inclusion across India.

Credit Expansion

Manoj Mittal, Chairman of CGTMSE and CMD of SIDBI, inaugurated the ceremony and highlighted the importance of credit guarantees in helping small businesses secure loans without collateral.

He said lending institutions play a crucial role in reaching entrepreneurs who lack sufficient assets to offer as security.

Mittal emphasised that continued cooperation between CGTMSE and lenders would support business growth and economic development.

Banks Recognised

State Bank of India (SBI) secured the highest number of awards among public sector banks, followed by Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank.

Among private sector lenders, HDFC Bank received the highest number of awards, followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

NBFC Achievements

Several NBFCs were also recognised for their contribution to MSE financing.

Award recipients included Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Capital, Kisetsu Finance, Clix Capital, Epimoney and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Awards covered guarantee amounts, number of guarantees, financing for women entrepreneurs, disadvantaged regions and adoption of new guarantee schemes.

Global Outreach

CGTMSE CEO Manish Sinha highlighted the importance of lender partnerships in expanding credit coverage.

The Trust also launched a corporate video highlighting its 25-year journey and policy reforms.

Additionally, CGTMSE introduced its first international newsletter to share policy developments and institutional initiatives with global credit guarantee organisations.

Senior officials from SIDBI and SBI attended the event.

The ceremony concluded with General Manager T.S. Ajith reaffirming CGTMSE's commitment to improving credit access for small enterprises.