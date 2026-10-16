HDFC Bank Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha May Seek Early Retirement As Anup Bagchi Prepares To Take Charge As CEO

HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is reportedly considering early retirement following the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the lender's next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO).

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Bharucha could communicate his decision during upcoming board and sub-committee meetings. The development, if confirmed, would mark a significant senior management departure as HDFC Bank prepares for a leadership transition.

As per the report, Bharucha might inform the board within the next few days or before the end of October. However, the bank has not announced his retirement.

Bharucha's Possible Exit Follows HDFC Bank CEO Selection

Bharucha, 60, was the internal candidate recommended by HDFC Bank's board for the top executive position. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Anup Bagchi's appointment as the next MD and CEO, which the bank announced on Oct 1.

Bagchi, an ICICI Group veteran and former CEO of ICICI Life Insurance, is scheduled to assume office on Oct 27. As per the report, the leadership decision may have influenced Bharucha's reported plans.

Bharucha joined HDFC Bank in October 1995 and has played an important role in expanding its corporate lending operations. He currently oversees wholesale banking and certain retail businesses.

The bank elevated him to deputy MD in 2023, reviving the position five years after Paresh Sukhtankar's departure. Bharucha would complete 15 years on the board by April 2029, potentially limiting his remaining tenure.

Leadership Change

The bank's board is expected to meet on Oct 16 and 17, ahead of its September quarter earnings announcement on Oct 17.

Outgoing MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had informed the bank on Aug 29 that he would not seek another term. His tenure concludes on Oct 26.

Following Jagdishan's decision, HDFC Bank initiated the process of selecting a successor. Bagchi was subsequently appointed an additional director on Oct 2 and is reportedly expected to participate in board proceedings before formally taking charge.

The possible departure of Bharucha would represent a notable change in the bank's experienced leadership team. Any retirement decision, however, remains subject to formal confirmation.