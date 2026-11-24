Crude oil fell over 3 percent as Qatar’s mediation raised hopes for US-Iran peace talks. |

Mumbai: Crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent in the previous trading session as hopes grew for peace talks between the United States and Iran. Prices later steadied, with Brent crude trading near USD 89 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) holding around USD 80 a barrel.

Qatar’s Mediation

US Vice President JD Vance met Qatar’s prime minister to discuss ongoing talks with Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing Axios. Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran in an effort to end the conflict, which has lasted nearly nine months.

News of the meeting raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. Washington and Tehran still differ on several issues, including Iran’s demand that the US lift its naval blockade first.

Trump Holds Off on New Strikes

US President Donald Trump held off on fresh strikes against Iran after the Democratic Party’s victory in the US midterm elections. Brent crude has fallen this month following that decision, even as limited fighting has continued.

Trump recently warned that strikes could resume next year if talks fail. His warning leaves open the possibility of renewed military action while Qatar continues its mediation efforts.

Gulf Oil Exports Rise

Crude exports from the Persian Gulf have risen despite continued attacks on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.

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The International Energy Agency expects global oil supply could exceed demand this quarter, Bloomberg reported. Goldman Sachs also expects supply to rise next year, leaving more crude available on the market.

Key Sticking Points

Iran wants the United States to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports first. Tehran is also seeking relief from sanctions and the release of frozen assets, demands that remain unresolved as diplomatic efforts continue.

The latest fall in oil prices reflects hopes of progress in the talks and expectations of ample supply. Whether the war is nearing an end still depends on Washington and Tehran resolving those disputes.

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