Nikhil Dhoka Takes Charge As JioBlackRock Broking CEO, Brings Experience From Kotak Neo, Paytm

Nikhil Dhoka takes charge as JioBlackRock Broking CEO. |

Mumbai: Nikhil Dhoka has taken charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Broking, marking a significant leadership appointment at the financial services venture backed by Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock.

Dhoka announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post on Thursday. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been serving in the role since September 2026.

Focus On Investors

In his LinkedIn announcement, Dhoka highlighted the company's ambition to simplify market participation and make investment opportunities more accessible to Indian investors.

He said JioBlackRock Broking aims to help more Indians understand financial markets and participate in them with greater confidence.

Dhoka also emphasised the combined strengths of Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, along with the broader asset management and wealth management ecosystem.

The company intends to leverage these capabilities to provide greater value to customers throughout their financial journey.

Kotak Neo Experience

Before joining JioBlackRock Broking, Dhoka spent nearly four years at Kotak Neo, the digital trading platform of Kotak Securities.

He most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Product and Revenue.

During his association with Kotak Neo, Dhoka held leadership responsibilities covering product development and revenue management.

His experience in digital financial services and trading platforms comes as JioBlackRock Broking looks to strengthen its presence in India's investment services market.

Previous Leadership Roles

Dhoka has also worked with several prominent companies across financial technology, payments and e-commerce.

His professional background includes senior positions at Western Union, digital payments company Paytm and Browntape, a multichannel e-commerce platform.

These roles have provided him with experience across technology-driven businesses and customer-focused digital services.

His appointment brings together expertise in broking, financial technology and digital platforms as JioBlackRock Broking pursues its ambition of making financial markets easier for Indian investors to access and navigate.