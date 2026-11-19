ICICI Bank |

Mumbai: Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits could emerge as a major factor influencing Indian banking stocks over the next 12 months, according to an ICICI Bank report. The report suggests that the full impact of these deposits on funding costs, profitability and earnings is yet to materialise.

FCNR Deposits And Funding Costs

According to ICICI Bank, lenders with a higher proportion of fixed-rate FCNR deposits may be better positioned to withstand rising deposit costs. Such deposits could provide a cushion against increasing funding expenses, helping banks protect their net interest margins (NIMs).

However, differences in deposit composition, loan growth and dependence on bulk deposits could create significant variations in banking sector performance.

Bank Profitability Under Focus

The report highlighted that net interest income (NII) growth would depend on loan portfolios, monetary policy transmission and sensitivity to interest-rate movements.

Banks with stronger funding structures and favourable loan compositions could outperform competitors as interest-rate pressures evolve. Investors may increasingly focus on core profitability rather than temporary gains from recoveries.

Private Banks Vs PSU Banks

ICICI Bank identified agricultural stress, bancassurance income and expected credit loss (ECL) regulations as additional factors affecting banking stocks. Private sector banks face relatively lower agricultural stress than public sector banks (PSBs), but potential reductions in bancassurance fees could affect their earnings.

The transition to the ECL framework is expected to remain manageable, although uncertainties surrounding recurring credit costs persist. The report indicated that only a handful of PSU banks may achieve core return on assets (RoA) exceeding 1% in FY28.

RBI Forex Swap And Outlook

The Reserve Bank of India's special USD-INR forex swap facility helped banks mobilise foreign currency deposits while supporting the rupee. Under the arrangement, banks could offer FCNR deposit rates of up to 7%, with RBI absorbing hedging costs.

According to the figures cited, banks mobilised $136.38 billion through the facility. ICICI Bank maintained a constructive banking sector outlook, emphasising funding efficiency, asset quality and sustainable earnings as key stock-selection factors.

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