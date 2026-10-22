ICICI Bank To Increase Savings Account Cash Transaction Charges From December 1, Customers Crossing Free Limits Will Have To Pay More

ICICI Bank will increase select savings account cash transaction charges from December 1, 2026. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank is set to revise charges on select savings account cash transactions from December 1, 2026. The revision will affect customers who exceed the bank's complimentary monthly cash transaction limits.

According to information communicated by the bank to customers through email, the charges on cash transactions exceeding the free value limit will increase. However, the number of free transactions and the complimentary monthly transaction value will remain unchanged.

What Are The New Cash Transaction Charges?

ICICI Bank savings account holders will continue to receive three free cash deposits and three free cash withdrawals every month.

The bank will also retain the complimentary monthly transaction value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash deposits and withdrawals.

However, once customers exceed the free value limit, the applicable charge will increase from Rs 3.50 to Rs 4 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum charge of Rs 150.

The revised charges will come into effect on December 1, 2026.

Which Customers Will Pay More?

Customers who regularly deposit or withdraw large amounts of cash beyond the complimentary monthly limits could face higher charges.

For example, under the bank's illustration, a transaction value of Rs 1.01 lakh would attract a charge of Rs 150.

Similarly, a transaction value of Rs 1.38 lakh would attract a charge of Rs 152 under the revised structure.

The changes will apply to cash deposits and withdrawals at ICICI Bank branches and deposits made through cash recycler machines.

Customers operating within the existing free transaction limits will not be affected by the revision.

What Will Remain Unchanged?

The bank is not changing the number of complimentary cash transactions available to savings account holders.

Customers will continue receiving three free deposits and three free withdrawals monthly, alongside the existing Rs 1 lakh complimentary value limit for each category.

The revision primarily increases the applicable rate for transactions exceeding the free value threshold.

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates

Separately, ICICI Bank offers fixed deposit interest rates of up to 6.50 percent for general customers and 7.10 percent for senior citizens on select tenures.

For deposits below Rs 3 crore, the bank's stated rates for fixed deposits with premature withdrawal facilities are as follows: