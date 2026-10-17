ICICI Bank Reports 22% Year-On-Year Rise In Q2 Net Profit, Quarterly Earnings Reach ₹16,333 Crore

ICICI Bank |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Limited announced on October 17, 2026, a consolidated net profit of ₹16,333 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 22.25 per cent increase from ₹13,357.06 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹88,161.18 crore, up from ₹76,146.59 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total expenses for the current quarter were ₹64,151.21 crore, compared to ₹56,172.70 crore in the prior year's same quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) before extraordinary items and net of tax expense, not annualised, were ₹22.76 for the quarter. This is an increase from ₹18.71 reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2026, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.20 per cent, down from 1.58 per cent at September 30, 2025. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.30 per cent from 0.39 per cent year-on-year.

Capital Adequacy

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 16.68 per cent, with a CET-1 ratio of 16.01 per cent on a standalone basis as of September 30, 2026. These figures compare to minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 8.20 per cent respectively.

Board Approvals

Unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2026, for both standalone and consolidated financials, were approved by the Board of Directors. The board also approved filing an application with the Reserve Bank of India for the continuation of Pradeep Kumar Sinha as Non-executive Part-time Chairperson from July 1, 2027, to February 16, 2029.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.