Aurum PropTech Q2 FY27 Total Income Up 57% To ₹137 Crore, Margins Widen

Aurum PropTech |

Mumbai: Aurum PropTech Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated and standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a substantial increase in total income and improved profitability.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹137 crore, up 57% year-on-year from ₹88 crore in Q2 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA margin widened by 840 basis points to 11.5%, compared to 3.1% in the prior year period.

Profitability Metrics

PBT (Profit Before Tax) margin improved significantly, rising by 1,270 basis points to 4.8% in Q2 FY27 from (7.9%) in Q2 FY26. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of positive PBT, according to management.

Management Commentary

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech, said the Q2 FY27 results reflect the growing strength of the company's operating model. He noted that the next phase of growth would be driven by deeper monetisation of consumer demand, AI-led operating efficiencies, and the network effects of an integrated ecosystem.

Strategic Growth

Aurum PropTech highlighted progress on integrating Housing.com into its ecosystem and developing an AI-native real estate operating system. The company stated that AI is now embedded across its platforms.

Segment Highlights

In the distribution business, Sell.do achieved ₹1.7 crore in new sales, adding 980 licenses. Aurum Analytica sold over 1.71 lakh leads, reflecting a 79% year-on-year growth, while PropTiger reported a 144% year-on-year growth in gross commission. In the rental business, NestAway achieved 7.6x quarter-on-quarter growth in bookings through AI-led lead conversion, and HelloWorld maintained an 82% average occupancy across its managed co-living spaces.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.