 Metro Brands Revenue Grows 12.2% To ₹730 Crore In Q2 FY27; EBITDA Rises 15.8%
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HomeBusinessMetro Brands Revenue Grows 12.2% To ₹730 Crore In Q2 FY27; EBITDA Rises 15.8%

Metro Brands Revenue Grows 12.2% To ₹730 Crore In Q2 FY27; EBITDA Rises 15.8%

Metro Brands reported a 12.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹730 crore for Q2 FY27. EBITDA grew by 15.8% to ₹198 crore, while profit after tax rose 12% to ₹77 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Metro Brands Revenue Grows 12.2% To ₹730 Crore In Q2 FY27; EBITDA Rises 15.8%
Metro Brands |

Mumbai: Metro Brands Limited (MBL) on 15 October 2026 announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

Financial Highlights

The company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of ₹730 crore, representing a 12.2% year-on-year growth. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹198 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 27.1%, marking a 15.8% year-on-year growth.

Profit after tax (PAT) was ₹77 crore, a 12% year-on-year increase, with PAT margins at 10.6%. This was supported by gross margin expansion, despite increased employee costs due to minimum wage revisions and continued investments.

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Operational Performance

E-commerce sales, including omni-channel, grew by 12% year-on-year and contributed 14.2% of the total revenue. Metro Brands opened 21 new stores during the quarter, offset by nine store closures.

Management Commentary

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Limited, said the company delivered double-digit growth, with EBITDA growing ahead of revenue. He added that the focus remains on operational execution, margin management, brand portfolio strengthening, and retail presence expansion.

Retail Footprint

As of 30 September 2026, Metro Brands operated 1,053 stores across 223 cities and 31 states and union territories. The company continues to expand its omnichannel capabilities and presence through a portfolio of brands and formats.

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About Metro Brands

Established in Mumbai in 1955, Metro Brands is a footwear specialty retailer. Its portfolio includes in-house brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi Shoes, Walkway, MetroActiv, Da Vinchi, and J. Fontini, along with global partner brands such as Crocs, FitFlop, Fila, and Skechers.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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