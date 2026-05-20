Metro Brands Reports 20% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 23% In Q4 FY26

Metro Brands reported 20 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 773.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Metro Brands Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 773.0 crore for Q4 FY26, up 20 percent from Rs 642.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 117.7 crore compared to Rs 95.3 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased 24 percent to Rs 156.6 crore.

The footwear retailer’s audited results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 were approved by the board on May 20.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 4.7 percent from Rs 811.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit dropped 9.7 percent from Rs 130.4 crore.

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 647.9 crore against Rs 655.1 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 540.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 73.6 crore from Rs 62.6 crore a year earlier.

Depreciation expenses also increased to Rs 83.8 crore from Rs 70.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Drove The Numbers?

Metro Brands said its business continued to operate in the fashion footwear, bags and accessories segment across premium and economy categories in India.

During FY26, the group recorded a one-time additional employee benefit provision of Rs 3.46 crore following implementation of new labour codes, which impacted employee costs in Q3 FY26.

Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 4.28 compared to Rs 3.48 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 percent to Rs 2,864 crore from Rs 2,507 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 17 percent to Rs 415.9 crore from Rs 354.5 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 551.3 crore compared to Rs 503.6 crore in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3 per share declared earlier during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.