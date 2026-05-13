Metropolis Healthcare Q4 Profit Jumps 74% To ₹51 Crore, Revenue Climbs 23%

Metropolis Healthcare reported a 74 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore. |

Mumbai: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd reported a 74 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore in Q4 FY26, aided by strong growth in diagnostics revenue and operational expansion. Revenue from operations rose 23 percent to Rs 424.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, against Rs 345.3 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, profit increased from Rs 42.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue improved from Rs 405.9 crore, reflecting continued momentum in pathology services and acquisitions.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 432.8 crore compared with Rs 352.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax nearly doubled to Rs 69.8 crore from Rs 36 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose to Rs 363.2 crore from Rs 316.2 crore, led by higher employee costs, finance charges and other operational expenses. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 95.5 crore from Rs 82.2 crore a year ago, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rs 38.6 crore from Rs 28.6 crore.

Sequential growth remained healthy during the quarter, with revenue increasing 4.6 percent over Q3 FY26 and profit after tax rising 21 percent. Profit before tax also rose from Rs 57.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company reported an exceptional item adjustment of Rs 10.7 lakh during the quarter, while full-year exceptional expenses stood at Rs 9 crore linked to the impact of new labour code implementation.

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 24 percent to Rs 1,645.8 crore compared with Rs 1,331.2 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 31 percent to Rs 191.2 crore from Rs 145.5 crore a year earlier.

Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 9.19 against Rs 7.04 in FY25. During the year, the company completed acquisitions including DAPIC Metropolis Healthcare, Scientific Metropolis Pathology and Ambika Pathology Laboratory to strengthen its diagnostics network.

The board also declared a second interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26. In addition, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited company filings and is not investment advice.