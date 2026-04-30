Mphasis Q4 Profit Rises 14% To ₹510 Crore; Revenue Grows 14% YoY To ₹4,243 Crore

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 4,351 crore, up from Rupees 3,770 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Mphasis reported a 14.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 510 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 14.4 percent to Rupees 4,243 crore. On a sequential basis, profit grew from Rupees 442 crore in Q3, while revenue rose from Rupees 4,003 crore, indicating steady quarterly expansion despite a moderate pace compared to earlier quarters.

Profit After Tax And Operational Performance

According to the audited financial results (page 3), total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 4,351 crore, up from Rupees 3,770 crore a year ago. Profit before tax rose 15.3 percent year-on-year to Rupees 681 crore, reflecting stable operational performance. The company’s revenue progression from Rupees 4,003 crore in Q3 to Rupees 4,243 crore in Q4 highlights continued business momentum across key verticals.

Profitability & Employee Costs

Sequential growth remained consistent, with revenue increasing 6.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, while profit after tax rose 15.3 percent. The improvement in profitability was supported by controlled expenses and steady operating leverage. Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rupees 3,667 crore, compared with Rupees 3,435 crore in Q3, reflecting higher employee and operating costs in line with business growth.

Earnings Per Share And Shareholder Returns

On the earnings front, basic earnings per share rose to Rupees 26.73 in Q4 from Rupees 23.22 in Q3 and Rupees 23.51 in the year-ago period, indicating improved shareholder returns. The company did not report any exceptional items in Q4, ensuring comparability of earnings with previous quarters.

For the full year FY26, Mphasis reported revenue of Rupees 15,880 crore and net profit of Rupees 1,863 crore, compared with Rupees 14,230 crore and Rupees 1,702 crore respectively in FY25, reflecting continued growth across the business cycle. The company also announced a final dividend of Rupees 62 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The quarterly performance reflects stable execution and consistent demand across core segments, with earnings showing resilience despite cost pressures and evolving macro conditions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited results and is not a complete UFR or investment advice.