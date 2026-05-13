GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 Profit Rises 6% To ₹278 Crore, FY26 Earnings Cross ₹1,000 Crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals posted a 5.7 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore. |

Mumbai: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.9 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 995.3 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 262.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while Q3 FY26 profit stood at Rs 295.6 crore. Revenue moderated sequentially from Rs 1,041.3 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting softer quarter-on-quarter performance despite stable annual growth momentum.

The pharmaceutical company reported total income of Rs 1,031.3 crore for the March quarter against Rs 1,015.1 crore a year ago. Total expenses remained largely flat at Rs 658.2 crore compared with Rs 656.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 373.1 crore from Rs 358.6 crore in the year-ago period. For the full FY26 year, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,821.7 crore compared with Rs 3,749.2 crore in FY25, while annual profit climbed 11.7 percent to Rs 1,036 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s quarterly earnings moderated as profit declined 6 percent from Rs 295.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue fell 4.4 percent from Rs 1,041.3 crore. Employee benefits expenses rose to Rs 164.8 crore during the quarter from Rs 151.9 crore in the preceding quarter, while other expenses declined to Rs 135.6 crore from Rs 154.2 crore.

The company also reported exceptional gains of Rs 20.6 crore during FY26 linked to sale of surplus residential properties and non-operational land assets.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma said the implementation assessment related to the new Labour Codes resulted in an incremental employee benefits expense impact of Rs 11.8 crore during FY26 due to changes in wage definition norms. The company added that it continues to monitor further regulatory clarifications.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 57 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 16.40 compared with Rs 15.52 in the year-ago quarter. Full-year EPS improved to Rs 61.15 from Rs 54.76 in FY25.

The company operates in a single pharmaceuticals segment and maintained strong cash reserves, with cash and cash equivalents rising to Rs 1,102 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 539 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited and audited financial disclosures filed by the company and is not investment advice.