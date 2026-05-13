GK Energy Q4 Profit Rises To ₹60.8 Crore As Revenue Surges 57%

For the full financial year FY26, GK Energy posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,715.3 crore compared with Rupees 1,094.8 crore in FY25, marking a 56.7 percent rise. |

Mumbai: GK Energy Limited reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rupees 60.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 59.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher execution in its EPC and solar solutions business. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 21.8 percent to Rupees 509.7 crore from Rupees 418.6 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit climbed from Rupees 44.8 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger operational momentum in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Revenue Growth Accelerates Sequentially

The company’s total income increased to Rupees 573 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 479.3 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 353.6 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 86.3 crore against Rupees 74.7 crore a year ago and Rupees 59.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rupees 486.7 crore from Rupees 404.6 crore in the year-ago period due to higher procurement and project execution activity. Purchase of stock-in-trade and installation and project administration expenses also moved higher during the quarter as execution activity accelerated.

EPC Business Drives Operational Performance

GK Energy’s EPC business and supply of systems segment remained the primary growth driver during the quarter. Segment revenue increased to Rupees 509.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 352.5 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 418.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Segment profit before tax, interest, and depreciation rose to Rupees 97.1 crore during the March quarter compared with Rupees 77.1 crore in the preceding quarter. Finance costs increased to Rupees 25.5 crore from Rupees 14.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while depreciation expenses stood at Rupees 10.9 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rupees 3 from Rupees 2.56 in the December quarter and Rupees 2.92 in the year-ago quarter.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 1,700 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, GK Energy posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,715.3 crore compared with Rupees 1,094.8 crore in FY25, marking a 56.7 percent rise. Net profit for the year increased 53.4 percent to Rupees 204.3 crore from Rupees 133.2 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 274.2 crore from Rupees 180.3 crore.

The company’s total assets expanded to Rupees 1,305.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 583.6 crore a year earlier. During FY26, GK Energy also completed its IPO comprising a fresh issue and offer for sale aggregating Rupees 64.3 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s filed financial results and does not constitute investment advice.