Euro Pratik Q4 Profit Jumps 50% To ₹21.5 Crore, Revenue Climbs 28%

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose 18 percent to Rupees 335 crore compared with Rupees 284.2 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Euro Pratik Sales Ltd reported a sharp 49.5 percent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rupees 21.5 crore for Q4 FY26, driven by strong demand momentum and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 28.1 percent to Rupees 93.5 crore compared with Rupees 73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 16 percent from Rupees 80.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting sustained traction across product categories.

EBITDA Margins Remain Strong

Operational EBITDA for the March quarter stood at Rupees 25.6 crore, registering a 37 percent increase from Rupees 18.6 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 27.3 percent from 25.5 percent in the year-ago period, although it moderated sequentially from 43.1 percent in Q3 FY26. Operational EBIT rose 66 percent year-on-year to Rupees 28.2 crore. The company said profitability remained resilient despite volatility in crude-linked raw material prices, higher freight costs, and logistical challenges during the quarter.

Sequentially, PAT declined 9 percent from Rupees 23.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while EBITDA fell 26 percent quarter-on-quarter. However, PAT margin improved significantly on a yearly basis to 23 percent from 19.7 percent in Q4 FY25. Earnings performance was supported by improved scale and operational efficiencies.

Expansion And Product Launches Support Growth

Chairman and Managing Director Pratik Singhvi said the company continued to strengthen its product portfolio through launches such as Canfor 2, Chisel 2026, Stonite, Poly ASSA, and Lamart textures. He added that Euro Pratik successfully navigated currency fluctuations and rising freight costs during the quarter.

The company also said the acquisition of Chawla Brothers in April 2026 strengthened its North India presence following the integration of URO Veneer World in South India. Euro Pratik maintained a debt-free balance sheet supported by healthy internal accruals.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 335 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose 18 percent to Rupees 335 crore compared with Rupees 284.2 crore in FY25. Full-year operational EBITDA increased 13 percent to Rupees 113.1 crore, while PAT rose 2 percent to Rupees 77.2 crore from Rupees 75.7 crore in the previous financial year.

Euro Pratik continued to expand its distribution and product footprint during FY26, supported by acquisitions, product innovation, and growing demand in decorative surface solutions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is not investment advice.