Berger Paints Q4 Profit Surges 27.5% To ₹335 Crore As Margins Improve

Mumbai: Berger Paints India Ltd reported a 27.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 335.3 crore for Q4 FY26, supported by improved operating margins and double-digit volume growth. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 6.1 percent to Rupees 2,868 crore compared with Rupees 2,704 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit also improved sharply from Rupees 271.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, even as revenue moderated from Rupees 2,984 crore.

Margins Expand As Expenses Moderate

Total consolidated income during the March quarter stood at Rupees 2,889.7 crore against Rupees 2,721.1 crore a year earlier, while total expenses increased at a slower pace to Rupees 2,499 crore from Rupees 2,380.6 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 438.5 crore compared with Rupees 349.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a sequential basis, total expenses declined nearly 5 percent from Rupees 2,627.1 crore in Q3 FY26, helping improve profitability. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 2.87 in Q4 from Rupees 2.33 in the previous quarter and Rupees 2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The company said standalone operations recorded 11.8 percent volume growth during the quarter amid challenging market conditions.

Highest EBITDA Margin In 10 Quarters

Berger Paints said standalone EBITDA for the quarter rose 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 458.7 crore from Rupees 389.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company added that gross margin stood at 42.3 percent, while EBITDA margin reached 18.3 percent, marking the highest level in the last 10 quarters. Consolidated EBITDA excluding other income rose 12.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 481.7 crore.

The company also disclosed exceptional items related to the implementation of the labour code and the reversal of losses from the Barasat warehouse fire incident reported earlier in FY26. Berger Paints recognised insurance claim receivables during the quarter, resulting in the reversal of the earlier recorded loss. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 4 per equity share for FY26.

FY26 Revenue Rises, Profit Declines

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.9 percent to Rupees 11,880.3 crore compared with Rupees 11,544.7 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit declined 4.6 percent to Rupees 1,128 crore from Rupees 1,182.8 crore in the previous financial year. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,199.8 crore.

Berger Paints crossed Rupees 11,880 crore in annual revenue during FY26, while Q4 profitability improved significantly due to stronger operational efficiency and margin expansion.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is not investment advice.