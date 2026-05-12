Religare Enterprises Q4 Profit Drops 37% To ₹95.7 Crore Despite 21% Revenue Growth

Image: Religare (Representative)

Mumbai: Religare Enterprises Limited reported a 37 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹95.7 crore in Q4 FY26 despite strong growth in operating income. Consolidated revenue rose 21 percent to ₹2,473.3 crore during the March quarter from ₹2,049.8 crore a year earlier and improved sequentially from ₹2,067.9 crore in Q3 FY26. The company posted a sharp turnaround from the previous quarter’s loss, aided by higher insurance premium income and broking-related revenue growth.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,467.4 crore compared with ₹2,041.9 crore in Q4 FY25, driven largely by insurance premium income of ₹2,132.4 crore and broking and service-related income. Total expenses climbed 28 percent year-on-year to ₹2,346.1 crore due to higher fee and commission expenses and increased operating costs. However, profit before tax recovered to ₹127.2 crore against a loss of ₹103.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs stood at ₹97.4 crore during the quarter, while employee benefit expenses rose to ₹342.3 crore.

Sequentially, consolidated revenue improved nearly 20 percent from Q3 FY26, while the company swung to profitability from a net loss of ₹76.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings per share stood at ₹2.88 compared with a loss per share of ₹2.31 in Q3 FY26 and earnings of ₹4.58 in Q4 FY25. During FY26, Religare completed conversion of 19.85 lakh warrants into equity shares and received ₹375 crore as upfront proceeds from the preferential allotment exercise approved by shareholders.

For FY26, Religare Enterprises reported consolidated revenue of ₹8,493.8 crore, up 15 percent from ₹7,405.5 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit fell sharply to ₹73.2 crore from ₹182.8 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax declined to ₹87.3 crore from ₹243.3 crore. The board also approved a scheme to demerge the financial services business of Religare Enterprises into Religare Finvest Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

Religare said its governance review of key subsidiaries remains underway and any identified financial impact would be assessed upon completion. This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.