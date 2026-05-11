Mold-Tek Packaging Q4 Profit Rises 27% To ₹20.6 Crore On Strong Pharma, FMCG Demand

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose 13.5 percent to Rupees 886.6 crore from Rupees 781.3 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd reported a 26.9 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 20.6 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by healthy growth in pharmaceutical and FMCG packaging demand along with improved operational efficiencies. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 17.4 percent to Rupees 237.9 crore compared with Rupees 202.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rupees 198.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose sharply from Rupees 14.4 crore.

Revenue And Profitability Improve Across Segments

Total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 238.1 crore against Rupees 203.4 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 198.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 27.8 crore compared with Rupees 22.2 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 19.1 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to Rupees 210.3 crore from Rupees 181.2 crore a year earlier, driven by higher raw material and operating costs. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 131.4 crore while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 20.5 crore from Rupees 15.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs during the quarter came in at Rupees 4.8 crore.

EBITDA Growth Supports Sequential Momentum

The company reported EBITDA of Rupees 47.9 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 39.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting growth of 22.6 percent. EBITDA per kg improved to Rupees 42.11 during the quarter.

Sales volume increased 17.37 percent year-on-year to 11,424 metric tonnes from 9,734 metric tonnes in Q4 FY25. Management attributed the improved performance to better capacity utilisation and consolidation of five Hyderabad units into two manufacturing facilities, which helped improve operational efficiencies.

Pharma Packaging Emerges As Key Growth Driver

The pharma packaging division recorded volume growth of 208.96 percent during FY26 and achieved turnover of Rupees 35 crore, emerging as one of the company’s fastest-growing business segments. FMCG packs reported volume growth of 18.04 percent, while Q-Packs and paint packs grew 25.82 percent and 14.41 percent, respectively. However, lubricant packaging volumes declined 12.99 percent during the year.

The company also expanded manufacturing capacity during FY26 by adding 28 CRC assembling machines and an IBM machine. Mold-Tek said benefits from Hyderabad plant consolidation and improved utilisation at Panipat and Aditya Birla Group-linked facilities are expected to support growth in FY27.

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FY26 Revenue Crosses Rupees 886 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations rose 13.5 percent to Rupees 886.6 crore from Rupees 781.3 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 20.4 percent to Rupees 72.9 crore compared with Rupees 60.6 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 97.7 crore for FY26, while EBITDA increased 20.59 percent to Rupees 173.5 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 improved to Rupees 21.93 from Rupees 18.22 in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results and company disclosures and is not investment advice.