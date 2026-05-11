PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Q4 Profit Jumps 351% To ₹21 Crore, Revenue Surges Nearly Sixfold

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reported revenue from operations of Rupees 439 crore against Rupees 64.5 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd reported a 351 percent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rupees 21.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth in diamond-studded jewellery sales and expansion of its retail footprint. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 138.9 percent to Rupees 138.1 crore from Rupees 57.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue moderated 4.2 percent from Rupees 144.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit declined 7.4 percent from Rupees 23.1 crore.

Diamond Jewellery Sales Drive Quarterly Growth

Total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 139.6 crore compared with Rupees 57.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Diamond-studded jewellery, including precious stones, contributed Rupees 113.7 crore to quarterly revenue, while gold sales accounted for Rupees 24.4 crore. The company clarified that gold sales reflected the disposal of excess gold received from customers as part consideration against jewellery purchases and not bullion trading activity.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 110.9 crore from Rupees 51 crore a year ago. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rupees 96.4 crore, while finance costs increased to Rupees 3.1 crore from Rupees 1.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 2.2 crore from Rupees 1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax climbed to Rupees 28.7 crore compared with Rupees 6.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential Profit Moderates After Strong Q3

Sequentially, quarterly profit after tax eased to Rupees 21.4 crore from Rupees 23.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as revenue softened marginally. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 8.40 against Rupees 10.57 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 2.29 in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income for Q4 FY26 came in at Rupees 21.4 crore compared with Rupees 4.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said it operated 34 shop-in-shop stores with P. N. Gadgil & Sons Ltd and two exclusive brand stores as of May 11, 2026, compared with 33 shop-in-shop stores and one exclusive brand store as of December 31, 2025.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rupees 439 Crore After IPO Listing

For the full financial year FY26, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reported revenue from operations of Rupees 439 crore against Rupees 64.5 crore in FY25, while annual profit after tax increased to Rupees 64.7 crore from Rupees 6.6 crore. The company completed its IPO during FY26, raising net proceeds of Rupees 349.1 crore after expenses. Equity shares of the company were listed on NSE and BSE on March 4, 2026.

The company said Rupees 226.8 crore of IPO proceeds had been utilised till March 31, 2026, primarily towards setting up new stores, marketing expenses, and general corporate purposes, while the remaining funds were parked in fixed deposits and escrow accounts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results and company disclosures and is not investment advice.