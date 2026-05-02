₹15 Lakh Diamond-Studded Gold Earrings Of Mumbai Woman Missing After Airport Baggage Delay | ChatGPT

Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman allegedly lost three diamond-studded gold earrings worth ₹15 lakh while travelling from Chicago to Mumbai, with the jewellery reported missing after her checked-in baggage was delayed and arrived on separate flights at Mumbai International Airport.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vandana Bhise, a resident of Borivali, works as a deputy general manager with a private company in Powai and frequently travels abroad for work.

On April 24, she flew with United Airlines from Chicago to Zurich and then boarded a Swiss Airlines flight from Zurich to Mumbai, checking in two unwrapped bags.

She landed in Mumbai on April 25, but her bags arrived later, one on April 27 in the morning and the other at around 4pm at Terminal 2, where airline staff handed them over to her. Bhise noticed that one of the bags had been wrapped in plastic.

While checking her belongings, she found that the earrings were missing. She subsequently filed a complaint with the Sahar police and a case was registered on Thursday.