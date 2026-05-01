NCB's Operation White Strike Seizes 349 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹1,745 Crore In Mumbai, Bhiwandi Corridor |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough against organised narcotics trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under Operation WHITE STRIKE, has uncovered a large transnational cocaine trafficking syndicate and seized approximately 349 kilograms of high-grade cocaine valued at nearly ₹1,745 crore in the illicit market from Mumbai and adjoining logistics corridor. This high-impact operation was the culmination of more than six months of sustained intelligence development and surveillance by NCB, officials informed on Friday.

Targeted Corridor

According to the NCB, acting on specific and credible inputs, multiple teams launched coordinated strikes in the Kalamboli - Bhiwandi corridor (Navi Mumbai–Thane region), exposing a highly organised transnational drug supply network using warehouse infrastructure and concealed transport mechanisms.

In a post on X platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said “We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel. The NCB has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kgs of High-Grade cocaine worth Rs.1745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success.”

We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel.



The @narcoticsbureau has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kgs of High-Grade cocaine worth Rs.1745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2026

First Recovery at Kalamboli

NCB officers had intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (CNG) vehicle bearing registration number MH-03-DV-3803 near the KWC Warehousing Complex, Sector KWC, Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 136 packets of cocaine, each weighing approximately 1 kilogram. The packets were found in cartons wherein cocaine was concealed using cricket pads and gloves. One accused was apprehended on the spot.

On sustained interrogation and rapid follow-up action, the accused revealed the existence of another concealed consignment stored in Bhiwandi, a major warehousing hub. Acting swiftly, NCB team conducted second operation at a warehouse located at Laxman Compound, near Rehnal Bus Stand, Rehnal Gaon, Bhiwandi (District Thane), resulting in the recovery of an additional 213 packets (1 kg each) of cocaine, officials said.

Investigation Ongoing

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband had been concealed inside a machine cavity which was imported into India. Each packet was packed in 9 layers of the different types of polythene including one layer of black greasy substance. The use of Bhiwandi’s warehousing ecosystem points to a structured logistics chain involving import of machinery with concealed cocaine, storage and retrieval of cocaine packets in warehouses and downstream supply of narcotics. Intensive investigation is underway to apprehend the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and intended receivers of the consignment. The seizure is significant because about 200-300 kg cocaine is usually seized in India every year on an average.

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