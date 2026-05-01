Maharashtra Targets $1 Trillion Economy By 2047: Governor Unveils Viksit Vision On State Foundation Day

Maharashtra is set to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Friday. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Friday. He expressed confidence that the state’s “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” vision document will propel Maharashtra to new heights of progress, contributing significantly to P M Narendra Modi’s goal of building a $5 trillion economy, with Maharashtra alone targeting a $1 trillion share.

Maharashtra Day Address

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at Shivaji Park ground on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Governor called for inclusive participation from all sections of society in building a progressive and developed state. He paid tribute to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and extended greetings on International Workers' Day. The event was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, among others.

Highlighting economic progress, the Governor noted that Maharashtra has secured investment commitments worth Rs 31.25 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The state aims to attract Rs 70.5 lakh crore in investments through its new industrial policy, which is expected to generate around 5 million jobs. To facilitate foreign investments, a dedicated Foreign Direct Investment cell has been established.

Infrastructure Transformation

On infrastructure, he said the state has approved a Public-Private Partnership Policy 2026 through the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA). Projects like the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the operational Mumbai Metro Line 3, and expansion of 340 km of waterways in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are expected to transform connectivity. The proposed Vadhavan Port is set to become the country’s largest port, generating over 1.2 million jobs, while the Khopoli-Khandala missing link project will reduce travel time significantly.

Focusing on agriculture, the Governor said over one crore farmers affected by natural disasters received Rs 15,950 crore in aid during the Kharif season, while 1.8 lakh farmers were given Rs 128 crore assistance in the Rabi season. Crop loans worth Rs 50,914 crore have been disbursed. Maharashtra also set a Guinness World Records entry by installing 45,911 solar pumps in late 2025.

Education Initiative

In education, the ‘Chief Minister Student Science Tour’ initiative will enable meritorious students to visit institutions such as ISRO and NASA, providing global exposure to rural youth.

The Governor also highlighted irrigation plans, including a river-linking canal to divert surplus water from the Gosikhurd project to the Nalganga project, benefiting eight districts in Vidarbha.

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Governance Simplification

Efforts to simplify governance include streamlining 18 commonly used public services such as domicile and income certificates. In women empowerment, the ‘Umed’ initiative has helped 4 million women become “Lakhpati Didis,” with the number expected to reach 5 million soon. Over Rs 48,000 crore in loans has been extended to more than 6.4 million families under the scheme.

Additionally, over 200,000 individual and 8,000 community forest rights claims have been approved under the Forest Rights Act. The state has proposed a Centre of Excellence following Marathi being granted classical language status.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, over 374,000 houses have been registered, with 139,000 already approved.

Preparations are underway for the Kumbh Mela to be held after 12 years, with a special authority set up for world-class planning. Health initiatives such as ‘Majha Gaon, Arogya Sampann Gaon’ and ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ have also been launched, with over 10 million women screened and menopause clinics established across the state.

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