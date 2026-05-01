Video Shows Cars Stalling On Lonavala Ghat As Heatwave Intensifies | Instagram @Marathi_autoguru

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on Instagram, shedding light on the impact of the heatwave not only on humans but also on cars. In the clip shared by Marathi_autoguru, visuals of cars breaking down on the ghat of Lonavala are seen at a time when people head out for long weekends to heave a sigh of relief during the intense heatwave.

Cars breaking down due to overheating on the Lonavala ghat is a recurring issue, especially during peak summer and under heavy traffic conditions. The steep inclines, continuous engine load, and slow-moving traffic create a perfect environment for engines to heat up beyond safe limits.

When vehicles climb uphill, engines work harder and generate more heat than usual. At the same time, reduced airflow, particularly in traffic jams, limits the radiator's ability to cool the engine effectively. This combination leads to overheating and, in severe cases, engine shutdown.

External factors also play a major role. High ambient temperatures place additional strain on engines. Prolonged use of air conditioning, overloaded vehicles, and poor maintenance further increase the risk of overheating.

To prevent such incidents, regular vehicle maintenance, coolant checks, and avoiding heavy traffic rush are essential. Understanding these causes can help drivers reduce breakdowns and ensure safer travel through ghat sections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/