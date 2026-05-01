Two Friends From Palghar’s Nanivli Die After Their Bike Hits Solar Pole, Crashes Into Tree; CCTV Captures Accident - WATCH | NextMinute News

Palghar: A shocking incident came to light from Nanivli in Palghar early this morning after two friends were found dead following a high-speed bike accident. The incident reportedly took place when the duo was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

According to a report by NextMinute News, the two were travelling on a motorcycle when the rider allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The bike, which was reportedly being driven at high speed, first crashed into an electric solar pole before slamming into a nearby tree.

Palghar - A shocking incident came to light in Nanivli, Palghar, early this morning when the bodies of two friends were found following a high-speed bike accident. According to police, the duo was returning home from a wedding ceremony when the biker lost control of the… pic.twitter.com/W3WKsByeTY — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 1, 2026

The impact of the collision was so severe that both friends suffered fatal injuries and were found dead after the accident. The horrific crash was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The visuals show the motorcycle speeding through the area in the dead of the night before it loses control and crashes. Moments later, the bike is seen ramming into the tree with force, underlining the intensity of the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns over late-night speeding and road safety, especially on internal roads where sudden loss of control can turn fatal within seconds.

3 Killed In Crash At Marine Drive After Bike Hits Elderly Pedestrian

Three people, including an elderly pedestrian, were killed in an early morning accident at Marine Drive on Monday April 27th. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 am near Parsi Gate on NS Road when a speeding motorcycle allegedly hit 66-year-old Kishor Pandurang Lamne, who was crossing the road during his morning walk.

The bike rider, Krishna Uday Desai, 19, and pillion rider Chandni Imamali Shaikh, 18, also suffered severe injuries. All three were rushed to G T Hospital, where they were declared dead before admission. Marine Drive Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

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