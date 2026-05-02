MTNL Copper Cable Theft Racket Busted In Mumbai: Active Gang Led By Kurla-Based Duo, Cables Worth Lakhs Seized

MTNL Copper Cable Theft Racket Busted In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The theft of copper cables belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) continues unabated across the city, with police uncovering the involvement of an active gang allegedly led by Abdul Siddhi Kamad Shaikh, 38, and Kurla-based scrap dealer Lalitkumar Bhavarlal Jain, 44. Authorities recently seized MTNL copper cables worth Rs3.5 lakh during a raid in the Andheri MIDC area.

Earlier Case Connection

According to police, both Shaikh and Jain are linked to an earlier case registered on December 31 at Navghar Police Station. While Shaikh is currently out on bail, Jain has secured anticipatory bail. Officials said Shaikh, with Jain’s assistance, has been operating a network involved in repeated cable thefts across Mumbai.

As per the FIR, Police Constable Suresh Hiram Nikumbh, 51, was on patrol around 2:30 am on December 31 when he spotted four to five individuals loading MTNL copper cables into a tempo at Tata Colony on Navghar Road in Mulund East. The suspects fled the scene upon noticing the police.

Failed Authorization

Nikumbh detained the tempo driver, Prashant Vishwas Kumbhar from Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, along with Shaikh, a resident of Kurla West. When questioned, they claimed the cables were scrap obtained through an MTNL contract. However, they failed to produce any valid authorization documents, raising suspicion.

Police subsequently arrested Shaikh and Kumbhar and seized approximately 100 pieces of MTNL cable, each measuring three meters, valued at around Rs5 lakh. Investigations revealed that the gang had falsely claimed to have a scrap contract to cover up their illegal activities.

Fake Contract Cover-Up

Among those who escaped from the scene was Kurla-based scrap dealer Lalitkumar Jain, who later obtained anticipatory bail from a sessions court. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace other members of the gang. Sources indicated that the group may also be involved in similar thefts in Chembur and nearby areas.

Separate MIDC Raid Leads to Arrests, Seizure of More Stolen Cables

In a related operation on April 28, MIDC police conducted a raid at a godown near K-2 Industrial Estate on Kondiwita Road in Andheri East. Acting on a tip-off, officials recovered stolen MTNL copper cables from a tempo parked at the site.

Deputy General Manager of MTNL, Swapna Ranjit Mathure, 53, along with colleagues Malleshwar Srivastava and Virasat Hussain, reached the location after being alerted by the police.

At the godown, police apprehended Dhanraj Mavaji Patel, 35, who allegedly confessed to stealing the cables with the help of associates identified as MTNL Anna and JCB operator Sudip. Authorities seized 50 pieces of MTNL cable, each 12 feet long, along with stripped copper wire extracted from the cables, collectively valued at Rs3.5 lakh.

Based on a complaint filed by Mathure on behalf of MTNL, the MIDC police have registered a case against Patel, MTNL Anna, and Sudip. Further investigation is underway.

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