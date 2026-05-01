Andheri East Man, 24, Dies By Suicide At Relative's Residence Amid Suspected Family Property Dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Andheri East on Thursday. He reportedly hanged himself at a relative’s residence. Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests he may have taken the extreme step due to a family property dispute. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered by the Andheri police.

Deceased Identified

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Gupta, a resident of Chakala in Andheri East, who worked as an electrician. According to the police, at around 12:30 am on Thursday, he went to a relative’s house where no one was present. He allegedly hanged himself from a hook in the ceiling using a bedsheet.

When his relatives were unable to locate him, they began searching and eventually found him hanging. They immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the spot, the police sent the body to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West for post-mortem. After the procedure, the body was handed over to his family.

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